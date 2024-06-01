The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on 1 June in the United States of America and West Indies, and the stakes are high for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite reaching the 2023 World Cup finals, India could not lift the trophy and lost to Australia.

Now stats say that one of the primary reason for India not performing at the ICC T20 World Cup tournament is somewhere related to Indian Premier League.

India could cross the Super 8s stage twice in 2009 and 2010, as its players had just entered the T20 World Cup tournament after an almost two-and-half-month IPL schedule and were fatigued.

In 2009, the gap between the IPL and T20 World Cup was 12 days. While in 2010, the gap was five days. In 2021, India exit the tournament in the group stage and the gap between two tournaments was eight days. Now with just six days of gap between IPL and T20 World Cup, question arises will India be able to turn the tide?

Critics often blame the poor results on the fatigue of players, who are mostly tired due to the long schedule of the cash-rich IPL tournament. This year, the IPL kicked off on 22 March and concluded on 26 May, when Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the trophy for the third time.

India cricket team squad for T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

