Will Jacks equals Shane Watsons T20 World Cup record

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 28 (ANI): England all-rounder Will Jacks on Friday has etched his name into ICC Men's T20 World Cup history, drawing level with Australia great Shane Watson for the joint-most Player of the Match awards in a single edition of the marquee tournament.

Jacks' latest match-winning performance against New Zealand in the Super 8 fixture saw him claim his fourth Player of the Match honour of the ongoing T20 World Cup campaign, equalling Watson's record set during the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Watson's all-round brilliance in that 2012 T20 World Cup tournament, where he dominated with both bat and ball. The Australian great was the leading run-getter with 249 runs and was the second-highest wicket-taker, scalping 11 wickets.

Meanwhile, Will Jacks has been in sensational form throughout the 2026 edition, delivering impactful knocks while also contributing with the ball when required. With the knockout stages approaching, Jacks will have the opportunity to surpass the record.

After winning his fourth Player of the Match award, Jacks described it as the best after guiding his side to a crucial Super 8 victory over New Zealand in the ongoing tournament.

During the post-match presentation, reflecting on the high-pressure situation, Jacks said he was "absolutely buzzing" with the performance, admitting the game was finely poised when he walked in to bat.

"I reckon this is the best (of his four POTM awards). Absolutely buzzing with that. When I went in there, it was on a knife's edge. Over the moon. Was about keeping it simple. Rehan played a brilliant innings. That six he hit, second ball off Phillips, upped the ante and put them on the back foot. That over of Phillips we spoke about taking a risk. Off-spinner to right-handers was our match-up. Feel really confident right now. Feel calm in the middle, which is like another string in the bow. Three wins in the Super Eights against three strong sides, we're very happy," Jacks said.

Coming to the match, New Zealand posted a fighting total of 159 after batting first. The Black Caps recovered from a mid-innings slump after a brisk start by openers Finn Allen (35) and Tim Seifert (29).

For England, Liam Dawson (1/32), Adil Rashid (2/28), Will Jacks (2/23), and Rehan Ahmed (2/28) were among the wicket-takers.