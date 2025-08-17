Will Jasprit Bumrah play Asia Cup 2025? Pacer declares availability ahead of selection committe meeting, says report

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has informed the selectors that he is available for the upcoming Asia Cup, according to a report by The Indian Express. The ace pacer reportedly spoke to the selectors a few days ago and confirmed his readiness for the tournament.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from September 9 to 28 in the T20 format in the UAE. While India were the official hosts, the tournament is being staged in the UAE as part of an agreement between the BCCI and PCB to hold international events at a neutral venue.

The Indian selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to meet on August 19 in Mumbai to finalize a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup.

“Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week,” the Indian Express report stated, citing a BCCI source.

Bumrah’s workload management was a key focus during the recent England series, where he played only three of the five Tests. He featured in the opening Test at Headingley, skipped the second at Edgbaston, and then returned for the third and fourth Tests at Lord’s and Old Trafford. Across the series, Bumrah bowled 119.4 overs and picked up 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

With around 40 days of rest between his last Test appearance and India’s opening Asia Cup game, Bumrah is expected to be fully fit. The shorter four-over spells in T20 cricket are also unlikely to place excessive strain on his body.

The 31-year-old last represented India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final, where India defeated England by seven wickets to lift the trophy.

Team India to travel early for Asia Cup Team India are expected to travel early to the UAE for the Asia Cup, with most players entering the tournament without much recent match practice. While the BCCI considered holding a short preparatory camp in Bengaluru, the team management felt it would be more beneficial to fly out early and acclimatize to conditions.

