Will London rain play spoilsport at Oval? What does India vs England 5th Test Day 5 weather forecast say?

Weather have played its part in the ongoing Test series between India and England. After halting the game at Edgbaston in Birmimgham, the rain gods once again came down in London at The Oval on Sunday to draw an early closure on Day 4 of the fifth Test with England just 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand. India hope for a miracle.

The entire week in London has been cold. With a cloud cover of 88%, all eyes will be on the weather as 25th day of the India vs England Test series draws near. According to Accuweather.com, the temperature will hover around 20 degrees with cold breeze blowing throughout the day.

There will be a couple of showers in the afternoon on August 4 (Monday). The website also stated that around 60% of rain is expected at 2 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) followed by another spell two hours later (around 8:30 PM IST). With just 35 runs needed, the match is likely to end in the first hour of play unless without any interruption.

Where India, England stand after Day 4 of 5th Test? Chasing 374 runs to win, England was 339/6 at stumps on day four after bad light and rain forced an early end to play with the home side needing another 35 runs to win. Joe Root and Harry Brook were again England’s savior on Sunday with 105 runs and 111 runs respectively, as England aimed to pull off another awe-inspiring run chase.

Only 10 overs were completed after Tea. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (2 not out) and bowler Jamie Overton (0 not out) are at the crease. England have potentially only three wickets left because of allrounder Chris Woakes’ shoulder injury.