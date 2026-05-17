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Will MS Dhoni finally turn up in IPL 2026 during CSK vs SRH at Chepauk? 44-year-old tonks spinners at nets on match-eve

MS Dhoni is yet to play a single game in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings. He was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain. CSK are placed sixth with 12 points from 12 games in the IPL 2026 points table.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 May 2026, 11:39 PM IST
CSK's MS Dhoni plays a shot at nets during a practice session.
CSK's MS Dhoni plays a shot at nets during a practice session.(PTI)
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MS Dhoni wooed fans with his effortless six-hitting skills on the eve of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Having ruled out for two weeks initially due to a calf strain, Dhoni spent the whole IPL 2026 so far on the sidelines. Although reports said that the 44-year-old has been fit to play for the last two-three games, Dhoni didn't want to disturb the combination.

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After his two-week time limit ended in mid April, Dhoni batted at nets in full tilt, something batting coach Michael Hussey was happy about. However, he didn't travel with the team in away games baring Mumbai and Hyderabad. Having said that, Dhoni chose to stay away from the limelight on match days.

Also Read | Fit MS Dhoni voluntarily sits out of CSK's IPL 2026 clashes against LSG: Report

On Sunday, as CSK prepared themselves for their final home game of the season, Dhoni came out to bat with pads on at 6:30 PM IST at the MA Chiambaram Stadium. After a bit of warm-up at the indoor arena of the stadium, the five-time IPL-winning captain stretched for a bit and waited for almost 15 minutes for his turn to bat.

Dhoni batter for 30 minutes alongside Prashant Veer. He first took throwdowns, followed by spinners. By 7:30 PM IST, Dhoni was back in the dressing room. Will Dhoni play? Well, that's the most-asked question.

Is MS Dhoni planning for last dance at Chepauk?

Remember a comment Dhoni made in 2021 during a CSK event? Having won the IPL that year after CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai, Dhoni indicated that his last T20 game will be in front of his home fans in Chennai. “I have always planned my cricket. The last ODI that I played in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know,” Dhoni had said.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Should CSK play MS Dhoni if he's fit? Anil Kumble explains

A final call on Dhoni will taken by Dhoni himself, the 2021 comment has renewed hope of the Chennai fans. Earlier in the season, Hussey confirmed that Dhoni will be certainly seen behind the wickets on his return, thus ruling out the possibility of him playing as an impact player. Even if he doesn't play, his presence in the dugout would be more than enough for players and fans.

Following an injury to Jamie Overton, there's certainly a spot vacant in CSK's batting depth, allowing Dhoni to slot in. With Akeal Hosein unlikely to play as because of three left-handers in Sunrisers Hyderabad's top three, there is a strong possibility that South African all-rounder Dian Forrester could make his IPL debut. Forrester replaced Overton.

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CSK's IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification chances

The calculations are pretty simple for CSK - win both their remaining games and enter playoffs. But winning one of their final two also gives them a mathematical chance to advancing to the knockouts, provided other results go their way. CSK are placed sixth with 12 points from 12 games.

  • Scenario 1: Win two out of two (Maximum 16 points)
  1. RCB beat Punjab Kings
  2. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals win one of the respective remaining games
  • Scenario 2: Win one out of two (Maximum 14 points)
  1. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals go winless in their remaining games.
  2. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals and lose against Mumbai Indians

Also Read | Updated list for Orange Cap in IPL 2026 after DC vs RR: Kohli, Rahul gain

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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