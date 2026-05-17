Will MS Dhoni finally turn up in IPL 2026 during CSK vs SRH at Chepauk? 44-year-old tonks spinners at nets on match-eve

MS Dhoni wooed fans with his effortless six-hitting skills on the eve of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Having ruled out for two weeks initially due to a calf strain, Dhoni spent the whole IPL 2026 so far on the sidelines. Although reports said that the 44-year-old has been fit to play for the last two-three games, Dhoni didn't want to disturb the combination.

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After his two-week time limit ended in mid April, Dhoni batted at nets in full tilt, something batting coach Michael Hussey was happy about. However, he didn't travel with the team in away games baring Mumbai and Hyderabad. Having said that, Dhoni chose to stay away from the limelight on match days.

On Sunday, as CSK prepared themselves for their final home game of the season, Dhoni came out to bat with pads on at 6:30 PM IST at the MA Chiambaram Stadium. After a bit of warm-up at the indoor arena of the stadium, the five-time IPL-winning captain stretched for a bit and waited for almost 15 minutes for his turn to bat.

Dhoni batter for 30 minutes alongside Prashant Veer. He first took throwdowns, followed by spinners. By 7:30 PM IST, Dhoni was back in the dressing room. Will Dhoni play? Well, that's the most-asked question.

Is MS Dhoni planning for last dance at Chepauk? Remember a comment Dhoni made in 2021 during a CSK event? Having won the IPL that year after CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Dubai, Dhoni indicated that his last T20 game will be in front of his home fans in Chennai. “I have always planned my cricket. The last ODI that I played in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, I don’t know,” Dhoni had said.

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A final call on Dhoni will taken by Dhoni himself, the 2021 comment has renewed hope of the Chennai fans. Earlier in the season, Hussey confirmed that Dhoni will be certainly seen behind the wickets on his return, thus ruling out the possibility of him playing as an impact player. Even if he doesn't play, his presence in the dugout would be more than enough for players and fans.

Following an injury to Jamie Overton, there's certainly a spot vacant in CSK's batting depth, allowing Dhoni to slot in. With Akeal Hosein unlikely to play as because of three left-handers in Sunrisers Hyderabad's top three, there is a strong possibility that South African all-rounder Dian Forrester could make his IPL debut. Forrester replaced Overton.

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CSK's IPL 2026 Playoffs qualification chances The calculations are pretty simple for CSK - win both their remaining games and enter playoffs. But winning one of their final two also gives them a mathematical chance to advancing to the knockouts, provided other results go their way. CSK are placed sixth with 12 points from 12 games.

Scenario 1: Win two out of two (Maximum 16 points) RCB beat Punjab Kings Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals win one of the respective remaining games Scenario 2: Win one out of two (Maximum 14 points) Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals go winless in their remaining games. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals and lose against Mumbai Indians

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in