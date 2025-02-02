Former Indian wicketkeeper and two world cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has long retired from international cricket, however, is still the most popular cricketer in India and abroad. Dhoni's name eclipses those of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson etc.

Stats wise, he is the only skipper to win three different limited overs ICC tournaments and under his captaincy India won the 2007 World T20, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Surprisingly, the 43-year-old hasn't entered politics yet., despite rumours rumours in the past. Be it due to his IPL career – as he still represents Chennai Super Kings or his love for cricket, Dhoni has kept himself away from politics.

Many former players and teammates of Dhoni have publicly revealed that he doesn't carry a personal mobile and that even if they wanted to talk to him, they have to call his agent first, reported Hindustan Times.

BCCI vice-president spills the beans: Recently, Rajeev Shukla, who is BCCI vice-president, opened up about Dhoni's ability to be a good politician. Speaking to BeerBiceps on YouTube, he predicted that Dhoni ‘can become a good politician’.

“I feel Dhoni can become a politician,” HT quoted Shukla as saying.

“It is up to him, if he will become a politician or not. Sourav, I always felt he would enter Bengal politics. Dhoni can also be good in politics. He will win easily, he is popular. I don't know if he will enter politics, it is purely in his hands,” he added.

Revealing about an interesting conversation with Dhoni, Shukla said, "I asked him once that I heard that he was going to contest for Lok Sabha seat, he said ‘No, no, no’.”

Shukla pointed out his ‘nature to stay hidden’ when trying to explain Dhoni's distance from politics. “It is nature to stay hidden, he doesn't even keep a mobile phone with him. It was even hard for the BCCI selectors to approach him, as there was no mobile with him,” he said.

“It is his nature to go away from fame or whatever is his nature. He is not a hermit. He does things seriously, there is no lightness in it,” he added.