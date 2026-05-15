Will MS Dhoni play today in LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026? Five-time title-winning captain changes travel plans at last moment

MS Dhoni continued to stay out of limelight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) by changing his mind at the last moment the day Chennai Super Kings (CSK) flew to Lucknow for their crucial away game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Having been ruled out initially for two weeks due to a calf strain, Dhoni is yet to play a single game for CSK in IPL 2026.

Although the two-week time limit ended in April, Dhoni's absence from the playing XI has disappointed the fans too. Although Dhoni is having fun at training with his teammates and batting at full tilt at the nets, the 44-year-old has remained absent on the ground on match days.

He did travel to Mumbai and Hyderabad along with the side, but chose to stay in his hotel room. A glimmer of hope came on Wednesday morning when Cricbuzz reported that Dhoni is set to travel to Lucknow and had his tickets booked for the trip.

But that hope turned into disappointment once again when the same media outlet reported that Dhoni changed his mind at the last moment and stayed back in Chennai. As a result, Dhoni will be without a game in IPL 2026 for 12 consecutive matches - a rare sight in the career of the five-time IPL-winning former CSK captain.

What's stopping MS Dhoni to come on ground? According to CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, Dhoni has been batting brilliantly at the nets but it is his running intensity between the wickets, which is stopping him to return to the playing XI. The CSK stalwart is yet to be 100% match fit.

As far his non-presence on match days are concerned, Dhoni doesn't want the whole limelight to come on him, thus causing a distraction on Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. It is no secret Dhoni is a massive crowd-puller around the country and according to the former Indian captain, him sitting on the bench on match days might shift the focus from the team.

Why LSG vs CSK is important? The game against LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is important for CSK. Having started with three defeats, CSK have bounced back with six wins in their last eight matches to see themselves on level at 12 points with Rajasthan Royals. However CSK are placed higher at fifth due to their better net run rate.

With three more games left, CSK need to win all their remaining three games, which would take them to 18 points maximum. CSK have beaten LSG in their previous IPL 2026 game in Chennai. A win for CSK will help them enter the top four for the first time in the competition.

Also Read | IPL 2026: R Ashwin urges CSK to open with Urvil Patel after fiery knock vs LSG

CSK announce two replacements Meanwhile, CSK were handed a major blow when all-rounder Jamie Overton was ruled out on Thursday for the rest of the tournament with right thigh injury. Overton will return to United Kingdom for further assessment and management and has been replaced by South African Dian Forrester.