Will MS Dhoni return in IPL 2026 during LSG vs CSK? Report says five-time IPL-winning ex-Chennai captain is likely to…

When will MS Dhoni return to the crease in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL)? It’s the question on every fan's lips after the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper sat out every match of the campaign thus far. While he was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain, it's been more than a month the five-time IPL-winning skipper has decided to sit out.

After being initially absent entirely for a few away games, the 44-year-old travelled to Hyderabad and Mumbai, thus raising a speculation on his return. However, much to the disappointment of everyone, the former India captain didn't even travel with the team on the matchdays in any of CSK's 11 matches so far in IPL 2026.

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With three more games left for CSK in the league stage, a report stated there is a possibility that Dhoni might travel to Lucknow for their match against already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 15. It will CSK's second successive game against LSG, after beating them on Sunday at home. “MS Dhoni likely to travel to Lucknow tomorrow,” Sportskeeda reported, quoting RevSportz.

What's stopping MS Dhoni's return? Despite his injury, Dhoni has been a regular at CSK's training sessions in Chepauk. Based on the videos released by CSK's official social media handles, Dhoni is batting full tilt at the nets, something that batting coach Michael Hussey is very proud off. He didn't travel to Delhi recently.

CSK's MS Dhoni plays a shot, during a training session.

According to Hussey, Dhoni's main concern is the ability to sustain the running intensity while batting. “MS is going really well. Hopefully, he’ll be back as soon as possible. I’m not sure if that will be tomorrow or the match after, but he’s progressing well,” Hussey had said on May 1.

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“He’s been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. From a skill perspective, we’re very confident in his batting and wicketkeeping. It was more about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially towards the back end of an innings where quick singles and twos are crucial," added Hussey, stating that the final call rests with Dhoni.

CSK's revival story in IPL 2026 Having lost the first three games, CSK staged a remarkable turnaround in their next eight games, winning six out of them. With 12 points, CSK are placed fifth in the IPL 2026 points table. Wins in their final three games will see them finish the league stage at maximum 18 points, enough for a place in the playoffs. After the LSG game, CSK will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 and travel to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans on May 21.

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