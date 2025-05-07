Will Operation Sindoor affect Pakistan Super League? PCB breaks silence, Bangladesh monitoring players' safety

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to continue with the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid the cross border tensions between India and Pakistan. After the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, that killed 26 innocent lives, the Indian Army retaliated with missile attacks on nine terrorists camps in Pakistan on the wee hours of Wednesday as a part of Operation Sindoor.

With the PSL currently going on in Pakistan, the cross border tensions certainly been the talking point considering the safety of the local and overseas players competing in the tournament.

According to a NDTV report, there has been no request from any of the overseas players to withdraw from PSL. “At least three media managers of the six franchises in the league said it was a developing situation but so far no overseas player (s) from their teams had requested to leave the league. Each franchise in the league has 5-6 overseas players in their squads,” the report read.

PCB issues statement on PSL Meanwhile, the PCB has issued a statement on Wednesday stating the PSL with go on as scheduled. “The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that HBL Pakistan Super League X will continue as planned with Islamabad United set to take on Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB statement read.

"The toss will take place at 7.30pm, with the first ball to be bowled at 8pm. Tonight's match sees the return of HBL PSL to Rawalpindi for four matches on 7, 8, 9 and 10 May. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.

“The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium,” it added.

BCB closely monitoring situation in Pakistan On the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and the safety of their players in PSL. Bangladesh has two players Rishad Hossain (Lahore Qalandars) and Nahid Rana (Peshawar Zalmi) participating in PSL 2025.

