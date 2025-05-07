Will Operation Sindoor impact IPL? PBKS vs DC to go as planned; Mumbai Indians' travel to Dharamshala in doubt - Report

Dharamshala airport is among the several that have been closed till 5:30 AM IST on May 10 after India struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday. Dharamshala is set to host two IPL matches involving Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Koushik Paul
Updated7 May 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Dharamshala is the home ground of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
Dharamshala is the home ground of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. (PTI)

Punjab Kings home game against Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to go ahead as planned while Mumbai Indians' travel to the picturesque venue is in doubt following the closure of airport till May 10.

Dharamshala is one of the several airports along the border of Pakistan, which have been shut till 5:30 AM on May 10. The development is a part of Operation Sindoor as India struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday. Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot are the other airports that have been shut.

While Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are already in Dharamshala for their upcoming IPL 2025 match on May 8, Mumbai Indians play against the Shreyas Iyer-led side on May 11 at the same venue. The Hardik Pandya are all set to travel to Dharamshala later this week.

At this point, the franchises and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would opt for alternative options for Mumbai Indians to reach Dharamshala. They do have an option of flying to Delhi and then travel by road, but that would mean a long journey.

According to a TOI.com report, the BCCI are tracking all the options possible and waiting to hear from the government. "We will have to wait and watch for now. There is no option because even Chandigarh airport is shut so we need to see what can be done.

"Two teams are already here and MI were supposed to arrive later this week for their match on May 11. The nearest option is the Delhi airport but that would mean a long road journey for the teams. We are tracking government advisories and will take the call as necessary," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying to the website.

IPL franchises are yet to hear from BCCI

Meanwhile, the BCCI is yet to write to the IPL franchises regarding the matter. The report also stated that there is a possibility that Mumbai Indians' travel plans could be altered. However, it is still unknown about whether they have cancelled their scheduled departure to Dharamshala. A possibility of that happening isn't ruled out if the airport situation doesn't change.

