Will Punjab Kings have their full overseas squad for today’s clash against Rajasthan Royals? PBKS coach explains

Punjab Kings assistant coach James Hope has confirmed that a few foreign players will be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Owens confirmed that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and batter Josh Inglis have not joined PBKS yet, and he is hopeful of these players joining them in the coming week.

Speaking ahead of the match against RR, Hope said, "We do not have a complete squad. We hope that Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis join us early next week, but to be honest, I'm pretty bullish on the depth in our squad, like we have Mitchell Owens here. Marco Jansen arrives today, he has been training in Dubai. Outside of those two Australians and Aaron Hardie, we have got our full squad," James Hopes said ahead of the match on Saturday.

Hope further added that he had believe in his squad especially given the fact that there have been many times in the tournament when these two players have not been selected in the playing XI.

"There have been certain times in the tournament that Josh and Marcus have not been selected anyway, so we are pretty bullish about our squad," Hope added

James Hope on IPL 2025 resumption: Hope also clarified the role of PBKS coach Ricky Ponting in keeping the franchise's foreign players and coaching staff back in India amid suspension of IPL and rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Notably, a ceasefire between India and Pakistan had been reached last week that led to the resumption of IPL.

"I was sitting in Delhi and then I was on a bus down to here. Myself, Ricky Ponting, Brad Haddin, and the rest of the management, we stayed because there was a chance that after the ceasefire that the tournament might get up and running on Thursday night. And for us to go back to Australia and come back again, I would have spent about 12 hours in my house so I didn't think that was worth doing," Hope added.