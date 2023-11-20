Will Rahul Dravid continue to coach Team India after World Cup final loss? Mr. Dependable says THIS
India's loss in the ODI World Cup final has raised questions about the team's future. They have upcoming tournaments including the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Rahul Dravid, the current head coach, has not made a decision about continuing in his role.
Rohit Sharma led India suffered a shocking six wicket defeat against the Aussies in the final of the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Put out to bat first, Rohit and Co. managed to put out a total of 240 in their 50 overs which the Aussies in the end chased down with relative ease in just 43 overs.