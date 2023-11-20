comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Will Rahul Dravid continue to coach Team India after World Cup final loss? Mr. Dependable says THIS
Back Back

Will Rahul Dravid continue to coach Team India after World Cup final loss? Mr. Dependable says THIS

 Livemint

India's loss in the ODI World Cup final has raised questions about the team's future. They have upcoming tournaments including the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Rahul Dravid, the current head coach, has not made a decision about continuing in his role.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 India coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli looks dejected during the presentation ceremony after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)Premium
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Final - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 19, 2023 India coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli looks dejected during the presentation ceremony after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

Rohit Sharma led India suffered a shocking six wicket defeat against the Aussies in the final of the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Put out to bat first, Rohit and Co. managed to put out a total of 240 in their 50 overs which the Aussies in the end chased down with relative ease in just 43 overs.

While the ICC ODI World Cup is over, a number of key tournaments still await the Indian team in the coming time including the T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled  to be held in the West Indies and United States in June next year while the Champions Trophy will be held in 2025. 

Given the upcoming challenges, the Indian team must recover from the gut wrenching defeat against Australia and keep the good form that they showed in the tournament going. A key part of the Men in Blue's preparation is the part played by coaching staff including the head coach Rahul Dravid. 

Dravid took on the role of India's head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle has continued building the team and led them through two major ICC events - T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023. Mr Dependable's contract as the team head coach is reported to have expired and some reports have even suggested that VVS Laxman could takeover from his former teammate as the new coach of Indian team.

Speaking at a post-match press conference about the possibility of continuing as the Indian coach, Dravid said, "I haven't thought about it. Again, I've just come off a game. I have no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future," 

Asked about how he judged his tenure as the Indian coach, Dravid said, "To be honest, I am not really someone who's going to judge and analyse myself. I was really proud to work with. I think the players that I worked with over the last two years in all the formats, it's been a privilege."

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App