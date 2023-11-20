Rohit Sharma led India suffered a shocking six wicket defeat against the Aussies in the final of the ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Put out to bat first, Rohit and Co. managed to put out a total of 240 in their 50 overs which the Aussies in the end chased down with relative ease in just 43 overs.

While the ICC ODI World Cup is over, a number of key tournaments still await the Indian team in the coming time including the T20 World Cup 2024 which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and United States in June next year while the Champions Trophy will be held in 2025.

Given the upcoming challenges, the Indian team must recover from the gut wrenching defeat against Australia and keep the good form that they showed in the tournament going. A key part of the Men in Blue's preparation is the part played by coaching staff including the head coach Rahul Dravid.

Dravid took on the role of India's head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle has continued building the team and led them through two major ICC events - T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023. Mr Dependable's contract as the team head coach is reported to have expired and some reports have even suggested that VVS Laxman could takeover from his former teammate as the new coach of Indian team.

Speaking at a post-match press conference about the possibility of continuing as the Indian coach, Dravid said, "I haven't thought about it. Again, I've just come off a game. I have no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that. But at this point of time, I was completely focused on this campaign. It was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind. And I haven't given any other thought to what happens in the future,"

Asked about how he judged his tenure as the Indian coach, Dravid said, "To be honest, I am not really someone who's going to judge and analyse myself. I was really proud to work with. I think the players that I worked with over the last two years in all the formats, it's been a privilege."

