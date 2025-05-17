Will rain play spoilsport during KKR vs RCB match today? Check full weather forecast

Following a week-long suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions, the IPL season 18 is set to resume in full swing today with the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, have been on a hot streak this season, winning eight out of eleven matches so far and securing second place in the IPL points table. A win against KKR on Saturday would see RCB climb to the top of the table and virtually secure their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

KKR, on the other hand, have won only five out of their 12 matches so far, earning them a total of 11 points. Even if they win today's match against RCB, KKR may not qualify for the playoffs, but a loss would certainly end their hopes of progressing in the tournament.

Will rain play spoilsport during KKR vs RCB match today? As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of ‘partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers’ in Bengaluru today. The weather forecasters suggest that the minimum and maximum temperatures could hover between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Accuweather predicts that there is an 80% chance of rainfall and 48% probability of having thunderstorms in Bengaluru during the night.

Last time an IPL match was cut short due to rain in Bengaluru was on 18 April when the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru was reduced to 14 overs a side.

RCB vs KKR: Head-to-Head record RCB and KKR have played 35 IPL matches against each other so far. Bengaluru have won 15 and Kolkata 20.