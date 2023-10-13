The match between India and Pakistan on October 14 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium located in the Motera area of Ahmedabad. Initially, the match was scheduled for October 15, but as Navratri starts on the same day, it was not possible to provide adequate security, according to Ahmedabad Police.

For this reason, the match was moved up by a day. However, the organisers are now anxious due to the forecast of rain. Questions have already been raised about the outfield of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

If it rains, the outfield could deteriorate further. The drainage system of this stadium may also be a concern for the organisers. Even in the Asia Cup, the India-Pakistan match was disrupted due to rain.

According to the latest weather update shared by the IMD, light rains may occur at isolated places in north Gujarat districts, and Ahmedabad on October 14 and 15.

“While the weather is expected to remain dry during the next five days in Gujarat, light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14. The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli," PTI quoted Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad as saying.

She added that light rains are also expected in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts on October 16, adding that the possibility of light rains at a few places in Ahmedabad cannot be ruled out for that day also.

India’s 7-0 whitewash record against Pakistan

Pakistan will look to break the World Cup jinx as India have a 7-0 whitewash record against the archrivals. In 2019, India won by 89 runs (DLS Method) while, in 2015, India won by 76 runs. Before that, India won by 29 runs in 2011, by 6 wickets in 2003 and by 47 runs in 1999. In 1996, India won by 39 runs while, in 1992 when Pakistan became the world champions, India won by 43 runs.

