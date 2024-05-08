Will rain wash out SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 game today? Check Hyderabad weather update
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in Hyderabad. Both teams have won 6 out of 11 matches and are aiming for a spot in the IPL playoffs. Meanwhile, rain concerns leave fans worried.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have won 6 out of 11 matches and are at the 4th position of the points table. LSG, on the other hand, have also won 6 of their 11 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table.