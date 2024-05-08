Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in Hyderabad. Both teams have won 6 out of 11 matches and are aiming for a spot in the IPL playoffs. Meanwhile, rain concerns leave fans worried.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have won 6 out of 11 matches and are at the 4th position of the points table. LSG, on the other hand, have also won 6 of their 11 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table.

As both these teams will try hard to finish among the Final 4 to be qualified for the playoffs in this year's IPL, fans are worried about a rain scare in Hyderabad.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad will witness "Generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers". The Weather Channel predicts "partly cloudy" conditions. However, the chance of rain, according to the website, is no more than 2%.

AccuWeather, on the other hand, predicts thunderstorms during the match. From 7 PM to 11 PM, the possibility of rain is as high as 51%. The chances are highest between 8 PM and 10 PM.

What if the SRH vs LSG gets washed out? Since both teams are looking for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, 2 points in this match will be crucial for them. Each team has 3 matches to go. They must win at least 3 of those for a fair chance to be qualified. If rain washes out the match in Hyderabad today, it will be a setback for both SRH and LSG.

These two teams face tough competition from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). All four teams have 12 points. Delhi have played 12 matches while the rest have played 11 each. CSK and DC can get to 16 points by winning 2 matches. If LSG and SRH suffer because of a rain-affected game, they won't be able to reach 16.

