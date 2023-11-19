Will Ravichandran Ashwin play in India vs Australia World Cup final? Whom will Rohit Sharma drop - Siraj or Suryakumar?
Speculations suggest that Ravichandran Ashwin could be included in India's squad for the World Cup final on November 19. The slow pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium favours Ashwin, who could be effective against Australia's top order.
There have been speculations that Ravichandran Ashwin could be a part of India’s squad for the World Cup final on November 19. Since Hardik Pandya’s injury in the Bangladesh match a month back, India have played with the same team, with Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in and Pandya and Shardul Thakur out.