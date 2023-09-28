India's World Cup squad Announcement Today: Will Ashwin take Axar Patel's place? Rohit Sharma says…
Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes in giving opportunities to everyone before the big tournament as this will help them to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Indian team are set to announce their final squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 today amidst doubts about changes in the provisional squad that was released earlier this month. According to an ICC release, all teams must finalize their 15-player World Cup squads prior to September 28 and any replacements from thereon will require the approval of ICC.