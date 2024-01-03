comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Will Ravindra Jadeja play India vs South Africa 2nd Test? Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Ashwin - check probable XI
Will Ravindra Jadeja play India vs South Africa 2nd Test? Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Ashwin - check probable XI

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Speculation surrounds the next Test match lineup for India, with possible changes including the introduction of Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan.

Cape Town: India's Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)Premium
Cape Town: India's Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the second Test match between India and South Africa, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India are getting ready for an important match in Cape Town. They lost the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa. India, the topper in Test rankings before the first Test against the Proteas, plunged to the sixth position after the match.

While it seemed like a batting collapse, Indian pacers - especially Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur - are under scanner. They took 1 wicket each in the last match. Krishna went for 93 in 20 overs while Thakur gave away 101 runs in 19 overs. 

In their defence, they had only one innings to bowl in. They did not have a second chance to improve their numbers in the second innings. India scored 245 and 131 against South Africa’s 408 in the first innings.

There is a lot of speculation about who'll play in the next Test. India might bring in Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan. But, captain Rohit Sharma seems to want to stick with Krishna, believing in his skills. Thakur might stay in the team too because he's good at batting. The big change everyone expects is Ravindra Jadeja coming back, replacing Ashwin who did well last time but might have to sit out.

This mix of experienced players and new talent could be just what India need to win the cricket match in Cape Town, a place they've found tough to play in before. It's an important match for India, not just to win but to turn things around in South Africa.

India’s probable XI: Our prediction

The batting line-up will remain unchanged. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will start. “Gill is smart and understands his batting pretty well," Rohit earlier said. Shubman Gill will hold his no. 3 position with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer coming in next. KL Rahul will remain a robust support for the Indian middle-order.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be dropped. Ravindra Jadeja will be back. Shardul Thakur will be retained as an all-rounder. Rohit Sharma was not impressed with certain Indian pacers. But, he will still back them. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will continue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
