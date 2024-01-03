India are getting ready for an important match in Cape Town. They lost the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa. India, the topper in Test rankings before the first Test against the Proteas, plunged to the sixth position after the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While it seemed like a batting collapse, Indian pacers - especially Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur - are under scanner. They took 1 wicket each in the last match. Krishna went for 93 in 20 overs while Thakur gave away 101 runs in 19 overs.

In their defence, they had only one innings to bowl in. They did not have a second chance to improve their numbers in the second innings. India scored 245 and 131 against South Africa’s 408 in the first innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: When, where and how to watch the match There is a lot of speculation about who'll play in the next Test. India might bring in Mukesh Kumar or Avesh Khan. But, captain Rohit Sharma seems to want to stick with Krishna, believing in his skills. Thakur might stay in the team too because he's good at batting. The big change everyone expects is Ravindra Jadeja coming back, replacing Ashwin who did well last time but might have to sit out.

This mix of experienced players and new talent could be just what India need to win the cricket match in Cape Town, a place they've found tough to play in before. It's an important match for India, not just to win but to turn things around in South Africa.

India’s probable XI: Our prediction The batting line-up will remain unchanged. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will start. “Gill is smart and understands his batting pretty well," Rohit earlier said. Shubman Gill will hold his no. 3 position with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer coming in next. KL Rahul will remain a robust support for the Indian middle-order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ravichandran Ashwin will be dropped. Ravindra Jadeja will be back. Shardul Thakur will be retained as an all-rounder. Rohit Sharma was not impressed with certain Indian pacers. But, he will still back them. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna will continue.

