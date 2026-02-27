Will Rinku Singh be available for IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 tie after father's demise? Family shares important update

Hours after performing the last rites of his father Khanchand Singh, Rinku Singh is set to be available for the India's final and crucial Super 8 clash against West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, according to reports. Rinku, who is a part of the Indian team, returned back home in Aligarh on Friday morning after his father passed away following a long battle with cancer in Greater Noida.
Grief-stricken Rinku gave shoulder to the mortal remains of his father as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium in Aligarh with a large number of people paying their tributes. Incidentally, Rinku had returned home after the match against South Africa to see his father before rejoining the squad in Chennai ahead of the Zimbabwe clash.
The left-hander flew from Chennai to Delhi and travelled by road to Aligarh to attend the last rites of his father, read a report in The New Indian Express. The daily also reported that Rinku reached home a hour before the last rites at the crematorium near Ramghat Road. Rinku, along with his four brothers, all performed the last rites.
However, one of his four brothers, Sonu, informed TNIE that Rinku has left Aligarh to rejoin the Indian team. “Yes he came here for the father's last rites. He has left to join the team in Kolkata,” informed Sonu.
