Will Rishabh Pant get ₹27 crore in full by Lucknow Super Giants? What happens if IPL’s costliest buy gets injured?

Rishabh Pant grabbed headlines on Sunday when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shelled out a whopping ₹27 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia. In the process, Pant became the costliest buy in the history. Starting a base price of ₹2 crore in the marquee set, Pant set a bidding war between multiple teams before Delhi Capital and Lucknow Super Giants took the centre stage. At ₹20.75 crore, Pant was sold to LSG initially.

Delhi Capitals used the right-to-match card to buy back Pant but LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka raised the bid to ₹27 crore. Delhi Capitals decided not to match the new mount, thereby keeping Pant at LSG.

Although LSG have Nicolas Pooran as one of their retained players, Rishabh Pant is likely to don the captain's hat in IPL 2025 for his new team. But have you ever asked thought of how much exactly Pant will earn after paying his taxes?

Rishabh Pant's net salary year-wise at LSG? The players who got picked at the IPL 2025 mega auction will be contracted for a period of three years until the next mega auction. Whatever amount the players have been picked for, they will get it over the period of three years after paying taxes.

Take the example of Pant. Out of his ₹27 crore, the Indian government will deduct ₹8.1 crore as tax from his total contract. That means Pant will be giving nearly 30 per cent income tax - 10 per cent per year. He will receive a net salary of ₹18.9 crore over a period of three years, which comes to ₹6.3 crore in a single year.

Will Rishabh Pant get any money if injured? What will happen if Pant gets injured during IPL 2025? The answer is YES. In case Pant gets injured in the middle of IPL 2025, the southpaw will get his payment in full. However, if Pant is not able to play a single game in the upcoming season, then the franchise holds the discretion to replace him with another player.

As far as a pre-tournament injury is concerned, if any player sustains an injury while on national duty, then the player gets full money as per BCCI's insurance policy. If that player is from overseas, they aren't compensated.

There are several players who will have to warm the benches during the IPL due to playing XI composition. If an Indian or a foreign player doesn't get any game time in an IPL season, they are entitled to their full contracted salary.

As far as tournament withdrawals are concerned, players who opt out due to personal reasons, they will get payment based on how many matches played. In case of a mid-tournament injury, the franchise is bound to pay full contracted amount.