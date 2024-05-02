BCCI press conference LIVE updates: ‘There is no replacement for what Hardik can do’, says Ajit Agarkar
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on 2 May addressed queries surrounding the squad's notable inclusions and exclusions, including Rinku Singh's omission and Hardik's vice-captainship.
Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the T20 World Cup squad for the Indian cricket team, former cricketers and experts have raised their objections. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan even said that appoint Hardik Pandya as vice captain for the team was a bad decision.