Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the T20 World Cup squad for the Indian cricket team, former cricketers and experts have raised their objections. Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan even said that appoint Hardik Pandya as vice captain for the team was a bad decision.

Now, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on May 2. It was supposed to start at 4 PM the got postponed to 4:30 PM. They addressed queries surrounding the squad's notable inclusions and exclusions, including Rinku Singh's omission and Hardik's vice-captainship.

Here are live updates:

On IPL like scores: Agarkar said, "If the World Cup turns out to be like the IPL where 220-230 is normal, we've enough power in the squad".

On lack of off spinners in the team: Rohit speaks about the lack of off spinners in the team and answered if the captain can roll his arm over.

“Something that we discussed a lot. We discussed whether to have off spinner or not. Washy hasn’t played a lot of cricket. And it was between Ash and Axar… it was like that. We thought that having 2 left arm spinners and being doing well. Ashwin hasn’t played much lately. Axar was in good form from 50 overs format when he played those matches against AUS. So he’s been bowling well for India. It gives us that left handed option if we have to send someone in them middle. And of course, a very experienced player," he said.

On Kohli's strike rate: On being asked about Kohli's strike rate, Rohit snigs the question.

However, Agarkar takes it and says, "We haven't been discussing Virat Kohli's strike rate at all. He has been performing really well in the IPL, no point overthinking."

On Hardik Pandya: “No discussion on vice-captaincy. As long as he (Hardik Pandya) is fit, there is no replacement for what he can do," says BCCI chief selector Agarkar, adding, “There has been no talks about the vice captaincy - what Hardik brings as a cricketer, it's tough to replace - he gives lots of options to the captain as well and he is just coming back after a long break."

On inclusion of 4 spinners in squad: Rohit said, “I definitely wanted 4 spinners. But, I won't tell you the reason now. Maybe I'll reveal it in the first press conference in the US. "

On Rinku Singh dropped from squad: Rohit said that dropping Rinku was one of the toughest decisions. He said, "You can only pick 15." Adding more, Agarkar said, “Rinku Singh exclusion was the toughest decision. It's got nothing to do with Rinku. We felt Rohit can have an extra spin option with two wrist spinners. He is in the reserves so that's how close he was."

On picking Shivam Dube in squad: Rohit said that India need a player in the middle order, and they picked him based on the performance of what he has done in the IPL. “We picked Shivam Dube based on what he has done in IPL, and also a few games before that," he said.

On not choosing KL Rahul in the World Cup Squad: Answering the question on KL Rahul not being chosen in World Cup squad, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agrakar said, “KL Rahul has not been chosen because he is an opener." Agarkar indicated that India were looking for wicket-keepers who could bat in the middle order. "Sanju Samson can play down the order if needed," he added.



He added, "KL is a terrific player. We are looking at who’s in the middle order. Rishabh at 5 for DC. Sanju has the ability to come down the order. Not about who’s better and who’s not."

Rohit on Mumbai Indians' captaincy: ‘It’s part of life and not everything goes in your way."

Press conference begins

Rohit Sharma arrives at BCCI HQ: Indian cricket team skipper captain Rohit Sharma arrives at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The squad announced had to be done by May 1 as it was ICC’s deadline. However, changes in the squad can still be made until May 25. This means players like Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill, who are in the reserves, can still make it to the Final 15.

On the other hand, major T20 players like KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad were not part of BCCI’s selection. It will be interesting to see Rohit Sharma changes anything in the squad and make these impressive IPL 2024 performers part of the Indian squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad started wearing the Orange Cup, given to the tournament's highest run-scorer, after Chennai Super Kings’ match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1. He surpassed Virat Kohli. He has scored 509 runs in 10 innings.

KL Rahul is not far away. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has scored 406 runs in 10 innings and is currently in 4th place in the race for the Orange Cup.

It was believed that IPL 2024 performances would play a major role in the BCCI’s selection of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. However, a few players have been chosen despite having muted performances in the ongoing T20 tournament.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

