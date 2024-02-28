Dhruv Jurel emerged as a key player for India in the Ranchi Test against England. During the fourth match of the ongoing cricket series, he delivered two significant innings. His 90 in the first innings stood out.

Even in the second innings, he showed his capability to handle pressure. He was not out for 39 off 77 balls to make sure India clinched the series 3-1.

It earned the youngster the Player of the Match. However, there are still questions about his future in the Indian Test team because a certain Rishabh Pant is expected to return soon.

In the post-Dhoni era, Pant served as India's go-to wicketkeeper until a car accident in December 2022 sidelined him. In his absence, India explored various options, including KL Rahul, KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan.

Kishan took a break for mental health. Bharat's form was lacking. India tried Jurel. His debut in Rajkot hinted at his potential. But, it was Ranchi, the city that produced MS Dhoni, which solidified his reputation.

Jurel will get another chance in the Dharamsala Test, starting on March 7. After that, India's selection scenario gets complicated with Pant's likely return during the Bangladesh series in September.

Anil Kumble on Dhruv Jurel

Anil Kumble avoided direct commentary on the selection dilemma but praised Jurel's skills and potential. He even compared the young wicket-keeper with MS Dhoni, arguably India's greatest wicket-keeper ever.

"He (Jurel) certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS reached in his career," the former Indian coach said on JioCinema. “He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence but even when he's attacking."

"He's been exceptional. Especially of the faster bowlers. Spinners again took a couple of really good catches and he's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more he'll only get better," Kumble added.

