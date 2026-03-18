Will Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav feature as full-time starters in IPL 2026? MI coach presses on ‘impact’ button

The Impact Player rule has been a nightmare for coaches since its inception in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, allowing a team to substitute one of its players whenever it feels the need. Over the past three seasons, the Impact Player rule has been heavily criticised by several big names in the game, but the organisers decided to keep it, making the tournament a better spectacle for the audience.

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With just 10 days before the start of IPL 2026, the Impact Player rule has once again started the buzz, this time with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in focus. For the majority of IPL 2025, Rohit played as a pure batter. When the Mumbai Indians fielded first, Rohit would sit out for the first 20 overs, then be subbed in as an Impact Player to open the batting, and vice versa.

It must also be noted that Rohit was carrying a niggle in the last season. Asked whether the Mumbai Indians would continue to play Rohit as an Impact Player in IPL 2026, head coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasised Rohit's impact on the team. “He is still making a huge impact on the team whether he is on the field or off the field,” the Sri Lankan said.

Jayawardene, who had been with the Mumbai Indians for six years in a coaching capacity, wants Rohit to be more on the field this year. Not just that he's more fit than last year, but the presence of Rohit would ease a lot of pressure off the shoulders of skipper Hardik Pandya. Not to forget all five IPL trophies won by the Mumbai Indians under the leadership of Rohit.

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“But definitely this year, I want to keep him on the field as much as I can. But the thing is, when we are rotating the bowlers or the impact player, most of our guys are all-rounders, and they do bowl as well,” added Jayawardene.

Mahela Jayawardene puts ball in captain's court Having said that, Jayawardene also put the ball in Pandya's court when it came to playing combinations. “So if the captain needs that option on the field is something I have to look at and discuss, depending on the opposition that we are playing,” added the former Sri Lankan captain.

“Now Tilak (Varma) is bowling as well, so he has put his hand up and said I'm available. I can't take him out. Two guys, who are not all-rounders at the moment, are Rohit and Surya,” he concluded. However, Suryakumar played as a complete player in all the matches last season.

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have started their pre-season camp on 16 March, with Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar joining on the first day.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 complete squad Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in