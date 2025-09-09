Will Sanju Samson play in Asia Cup? Suryakumar's reply leaves other captains in splits; ‘playing XI message kar deta hu’

Savage replies and Suryakumar Yadav goes hand and hand. Tuesday was no different as the Indian captain left all the seven other skippers in splits when asked about Sanju Samson's chances of making the playing XI in the Asia Cup 2025, which starts later on the day. Afghanistan and Hong Kong play in the opener in Abu Dhabi.

Samson has been in prolific form as India's opener for the past year in the T20Is. However, his spot in the playing XI appeared uncertain since the return of Shubman Gill, who is likely to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.

With Tilak Varma and Suryakumar taking the no.3 and 54 positions, there seems no chance of Samson at least in the top order of India's batting. When asked about the Indian team management's approach on Samson in the Asia Cup, Suryakumar couldn't control his laugh.

“Main aapko playing XI message kar deta hun ( I will message you the playing XI)," replied Suryakumar to the reporter's question, during a all-captain press conference in Dubai on Tuesday. “We are actually taking really good care of him. Don’t worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow," added Suryakumar.

Besides Suryakumar, the press conference was attended by Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan), Litton Das (Bangladesh), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Jatinder Singh (Oman) and Yasim Murtaza (Hong Kong).

We accept the challenge: Suryakumar Yadav The last time India played a T20I was in February against England. The Asia Cup is being played in a T20 format keeping in mind the T20 world Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka. “As a team, we played a series together in Jan-Feb," Suryakumar said.

"But the boys had a good time in the IPL. So the format was going on. Yeah, but we haven’t played a tournament together after June. But that’s how this tournament is. We accept the challenge, and let’s see how things go from tomorrow," he added.