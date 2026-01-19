Will Scotland replace Bangladesh? ICC awaits BCB’s final call on T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 participation

Will Bangladesh take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026? A final decision, especially regarding the team travelling to India, is expected on 21 January, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was informed of this deadline by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during meetings held in Dhaka on 17 January.

This was the second discussion between the ICC and BCB in the same week. According to the BCB, Bangladesh still want to play in the T20 World Cup but prefer to play its matches outside India.

This demand gained momentum after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026 following directions from the BCCI. The BCB has raised concerns over the safety and security of its players.

However, the ICC remains firm on keeping the original schedule unchanged. Bangladesh are placed in Group C. They are scheduled to play matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, starting on 7 February at the Eden Gardens.

During discussions, the ICC did not agree to Bangladesh swapping groups with Ireland, according to ESPNCricinfo. If ICC had agreed, Bangladesh would have moved to Group B and played their opening matches in Sri Lanka.

The ICC also assured the BCB that India posed no security threat to the Bangladesh team, the publication added.

People familiar with the talks told ESPNCricinfo that the BCB would now take the final decision. If Bangladesh decide not to send its team to India, the ICC may name a replacement team. Based on current rankings, Scotland are likely to be considered, the publication added.

ICC sources told the publication that independent security assessments had been conducted by internationally-recognised experts. These assessments find no reason why Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India.

The overall security risk for the tournament in India has been rated as low to moderate, which is normal for major global sporting events. The reports did not find any specific or direct threat to Bangladesh players, officials or venues in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The ICC has taken note of recent public comments on Bangladesh’s participation. It clarified that security reviews supported the existing schedule.

Will England travel to India? The UK government, in its foreign travel advice, has warned that terrorist attacks are very likely in India. It says the risk is higher in some regions.

According to the advisory, several terror groups operate in India. These include Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir, Naxalite groups in parts of eastern, central and southern India, and Khalistani extremists mainly in Punjab. Groups like Daesh and Al Qa’ida in the Indian Subcontinent may also plan attacks, according to the advisory.

“Take particular care during periods of national or religious significance, such as Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), Diwali (usually in October or November) and Eid (date changes each year),” it says.

Still, the England cricket team will travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. They are in Group C, the same as Bangladesh. They will also follow a similar schedule in India, playing their games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has, however, imposed a strict midnight curfew on its players during the upcoming T20 World Cup. All players must return to their hotel by 12 am every day, not only on match days.