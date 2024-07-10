Will Shubman Gill compromise his opening spot for this player against Zimbabwe for 3rd T20I?
The main concern for skipper Shubman Gill and interim VS Laxman now will be if Gill be harsh on centurion Abhishek Sharma or compromise his own spot, as Yashasvi Jaiswal is back as an opener for India.
Amid the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, allrounder Shivam Dube, and batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad for the remaining matches of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, things have become difficult for skipper Shubman Gill and interim VS Laxman.