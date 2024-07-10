Active Stocks
Wed Jul 10 2024 14:39:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.70 -0.01%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,731.05 -6.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,626.50 -0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 849.20 -1.36%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Will Shubman Gill compromise his opening spot for this player against Zimbabwe for 3rd T20I?
BackBack

Will Shubman Gill compromise his opening spot for this player against Zimbabwe for 3rd T20I?

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

The main concern for skipper Shubman Gill and interim VS Laxman now will be if Gill be harsh on centurion Abhishek Sharma or compromise his own spot, as Yashasvi Jaiswal is back as an opener for India.

India's Shubman Gill catches the ball during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP/File) (AFP)Premium
India's Shubman Gill catches the ball during the first T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP/File) (AFP)

Amid the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, allrounder Shivam Dube, and batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad for the remaining matches of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, things have become difficult for skipper Shubman Gill and interim VS Laxman.

The main concern for both of them now will be if Shubman Gill be harsh on centurion Abhishek Sharma or compromise his own spot, as Yashasvi Jaiswal is back as an opener for India.

For Laxman and Gill, sliding down Jaiswal is more challenging, considering his handsome strike rate of 161 plus in 17 T20I matches, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

On the other side, quashing Sharma from the top order – scored his maiden century in just 46 deliveries – does not appear to a be smart move.

Meanwhile, Gill had already confirmed he would open for India following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With agency inputs.

More to come...

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue