Amid the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, allrounder Shivam Dube, and batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad for the remaining matches of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, things have become difficult for skipper Shubman Gill and interim VS Laxman.

The main concern for both of them now will be if Shubman Gill be harsh on centurion Abhishek Sharma or compromise his own spot, as Yashasvi Jaiswal is back as an opener for India.

For Laxman and Gill, sliding down Jaiswal is more challenging, considering his handsome strike rate of 161 plus in 17 T20I matches, including a hundred and four half-centuries.

On the other side, quashing Sharma from the top order – scored his maiden century in just 46 deliveries – does not appear to a be smart move.

Meanwhile, Gill had already confirmed he would open for India following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

With agency inputs.



