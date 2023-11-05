Will Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh match in Delhi be cancelled due to air pollution?
Delhi's worsening air quality raises concerns about the upcoming Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup match. Both teams cancelled practice due to smog in Delhi while the ICC has sought advice from a pulmonologist.
Delhi's steadily worsening air quality has prompted concern about the upcoming Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup match. The face-off is slated to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday afternoon. But as asthmatic players skip practice and the Central government enforces GRAP 4 restrictions, the smog-shrouded Delhi air has become a key concern.