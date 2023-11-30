The focus turns to Suryakumar Yadav's potential captaincy role in the upcoming T20I series in South Africa. The shift in leadership dynamics comes in the wake of Rohit Sharma’s tenure as captain, which saw India reach significant milestones but fall short in ICC events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit took over the captaincy with high expectations. He led India to the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the final of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup final clash. Despite these achievements, India's trophyless run in ICC events continued, with a recent loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: India will be serious challenger for title, says Ravi Shastri Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the leadership role for the T20I series against Australia. India secured two victories in the first three games. With regular T20I skipper Hardik Pandya sidelined due to injury and key players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah rested, Suryakumar's captaincy is under the spotlight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Potential leadership change The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly keen on convincing Rohit to continue leading the T20 side. This is despite earlier reports suggesting Rohit’s reluctance to play in the shortest format. The BCCI’s preference is clear: if Rohit agrees, he will captain the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. If he steps down, Suryakumar will continue as captain for the South Africa T20Is.

"Yes, there remains a question of what happens when Hardik comes back but in BCCI, they feel that if Rohit agrees to lead in T20Is, he will lead in the T20 World Cup. In case Rohit doesn't agree then Surya continues as captain for T20Is in South Africa," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Virat Kohli takes 'indefinite' break from ODIs, T20Is; tells this to BCCI... The BCCI's decision will be influenced by the imminent return of Hardik Pandya and the workload management of players. With a packed schedule, including six white-ball matches in 11 days followed by a Test series, the choice of captain for different formats becomes crucial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma's future in T20Is Rohit Sharma's leadership received global praise during the ODI World Cup, bolstering the BCCI's confidence in his abilities. However, Rohit’s personal choice regarding his participation in T20Is remains a pivotal factor. His decision will significantly impact India's strategy and captaincy structure leading up to the T20 World Cup.

