In a major change headache for BCCI and ICC, a change in the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup might have to be changed once again after a letter from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

According to a report in The Indian Express, the HCA has written to the BCCI asking for a gap between consecutive matches to be played on 9 and 10 October. The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad is scheduled to host the Netherlands vs New Zealand match on 9 October, followed by the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match on 10 October.

Notably, the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match was recently rescheduled from 12 October to 10 October to give the Babar Azam-led side time to rest.

Hyderabad Police declines to provide security:

The report states that the Hyderabad police have expressed concerns about providing security for two consecutive days, especially given the security arrangements required for the Pakistan match on 10 October. Hyderabad Police told HCA that nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the first match and a large number of personnel will be deployed at the hotel where the Pakistan team will be staying.

Given the security challenges, the Hyderabad police are reported to have told the HCA that they won't be able to provide security if the New Zealand vs Netherlands match is played as scheduled. The Indian Express report also notes that the HCA officials were taken by surprise when the BCCI announced the changes to the ICC ODI World Cup schedule and that neither the BCCI bosses nor officials consulted the HCA about the change in schedule.

Earlier this month, the BCCI had made a number of changes to the ODI World Cup schedule, including the much-anticipated marquee clash between India and Pakistan. While the venue for the India-Pakistan clash remained the same, the date was moved from 15 August to 14 August.