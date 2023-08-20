Will the ICC ODI World Cup schedule change again? New letter by Hyderabad Police raises questions1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Hyderabad Cricket Association requests a change in the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup due to security concerns.
In a major change headache for BCCI and ICC, a change in the schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup might have to be changed once again after a letter from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message