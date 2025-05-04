Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi move out of Bihar for better opportunities? RR star's father takes ‘adamant’ decision

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of the many Indian domestic talents thats have caught the attention in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Bought for ₹1.1 crore, the 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener made everyone stand and applaud after a 35-ball hundred against some of the world's best at Gujarat Titans a few days back.

One of the brightest upcoming stars in Indian cricket, Suryavanshi's fearless approach and ability to smash the likes of Ishan Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, etc, is something the Indian cricket will certainly treasure and nurture for the future.

Given his age, Suryavanshi is surely a work in progress. Traditionally, some of the top names in Indian cricket have come from Bihar and plied their trade for other states in search of better opportunities. The likes of Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Sourav Tiwary and Shahbaz Nadeem are some of the names from Bihar who played for other states and went on to represent the country.

Hailing from Samastipur in Bihar, Suryavanshi's family have already put their faith in the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) to help their kid develop, thus committing to the state cricket system.

Vaibhav’s uncle Rajeev admitted that the kid's father was 'adamant' his child will represent growing up playing for Bihar in domestic cricket. “Other Bihar players like Ishan Kishan had to go to other states to get noticed, but my brother was adamant that Vaibhav would shine from Bihar,” Rajeev was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

“Many advised him to send Vaibhav to Delhi, Kolkata or Mumbai, saying that Bihar has no opportunities for cricket talent, but he wanted Vaibhav to be a Bihar cricketer,” added Rajeev.