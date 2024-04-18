Active Stocks
Will Virat Kohli open in T20 World Cup 2024? Rohit Sharma says, ‘everything is fake news, until…’

Devesh Kumar

Rohit Sharma on Thursday cleared some air some reports and answered the question if Virat Kohli will open with him in the T20 World Cup

India's Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate their victory at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England (AFP)Premium
India's Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma celebrate their victory at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and England (AFP)

The buzz around India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad is getting louder as the big tournament approaches closer. Despite a high-voltage IPL 2024, cricket fans are wondering who will make it to the final 15 with doubts lingering around big names like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, etc. Rohit Sharma on Thursday cleared some air on some reports and answered the question if Virat Kohli will open with him in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma responded to the reported news that he met with India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar and coach Rahul Dravid to discuss Team India's composition at the T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian skipper denied any such meeting and said, “We haven't met so far, we haven't decided who'll open at the World Cup (on Virat Kohli's question)."

He mentioned that in today's age, nothing should be believed unless it is coming from the right people. “In today's age, until and unless you don't hear from me, Rahul bhai or Ajit bhai, everything else is fake," Rohit Sharma said while speaking at cricket podcast Club Prairie Fire.

The buzz began with a Dainik Bhaskar's report which claimed that Virat Kohli may open with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup. The RCB's star is performing wonderfully well in IPL 2024 so far and is donning the prestigious Orange Cap, for being the top run scorer in the cash-rich tournament.

Rohit Sharma also dismissed the other reported development from the meeting around BCCI wanting Hardik Pandya to bowl more overs in order to find a place in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. "I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai playing golf and Rahul Dravid is actually watching his kids play in Bengaluru," Rohit said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma's remarks came ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali. Sam Curran will continue to lead the Punjab Kings in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who is suffering from a shoulder injury.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians is going to be crucial for both teams as they are placed very low at the IPL 2024 points table and are coming back-to-back two defeats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 02:43 PM IST
