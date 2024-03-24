‘Will you blame Gautam Gambhir if…’: Sunil Gavaskar reacts after KKR's 4 run win against SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs in the IPL opener, led by Andre Russel, Harshit Rana, and Sunil Narine. Russel's explosive batting turned the game around after KKR struggled at 105/5. Speculation arose about Gautam Gambhir's influence on Russel's selection.
Kolkata Knight Riders won their opening match of the new IPL season by 4 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, thanks to spectacular performances from Andre Russell with the bat and Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine with the ball.
