Will Yuzvendra Chahal play during PBKS vs MI IPL match today? Check massive injury update

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday due to a ‘small niggle’, according to spin coach Sunil Joshi. With PBKS set to face Mumbai Indians on Sunday in a bid to secure a top-two playoff berth, the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise could be in for a setback, as a new report by ESPNcricinfo reveals that Chahal may once again be unavailable on Monday.

Advertisement

However, the report notes that the franchise remains hopeful of having Chahal fully fit for their playoff clashes. In the match against DC, PBKS had replaced him with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Meanwhile, Impact Player Praveen Dubey bowled a couple of overs, conceding 20 runs and picking up one wicket.

With Chahal absent on Saturday, PBKS’ bowling line-up looked thin as they failed to defend a total of 206 runs against DC, eventually losing the match in the final over.

High-stakes clash between MI and PBKS: Although both MI and PBKS have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, Monday’s clash still holds significant importance, with both franchises aiming to finish in the top two of the IPL Points Table. In recent matches, Gujarat Titans have lost twice, while PBKS and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also suffered a defeat each, leaving MI as the only qualified team yet to lose a match since the resumption of IPL 2025.

Advertisement

The Hardik Pandya-led franchise have staged a remarkable turnaround, from finishing at the bottom of the IPL Points Table last year and losing their initial matches this season, to clinching a playoff berth with a string of victories. MI appear to be firing on all cylinders, with Rohit Sharma returning to form, Suryakumar Yadav providing consistency in the middle order, and Jasprit Bumrah being the dependable four-over bank that he is.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have looked like a completely different side under Shreyas Iyer, having qualified for the IPL playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Iyer, who felt he was not given due credit for KKR's IPL win last year, has a point to prove as he attempts to lift another trophy, this time for PBKS.