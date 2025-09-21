'Willingness to win, learn and grow': Smriti Mandhana hails Team Indias character after fighting loss to Australia

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): India's star batter Smriti Mandhana lauded the spirit and character of the Indian women's cricket team after their valiant chase against Australia in the third ODI.

Mandhana's breathtaking 125 off 63 balls kept India in the hunt for a mammoth 413, but the hosts eventually fell short by 43 runs as Australia clinched the series 2-1 in Delhi.

In a video post by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on X, Mandhana revealed what was discussed during the innings break.

"During the mid-break, we only spoke about that we really want to get this 414 because that's going to show the character of the team," Mandhana said.

"First, when you represent your country, there's no pressure in terms of thinking about like there's nothing happening or anything. It's our duty to do it, and secondly, I mean, I have a huge belief in the whole team, at any point, we can still win the match, and they can take us," she added.

Mandhana praised the fighting spirit of her teammates despite the loss.

"As long as that willingness to work hard is there, I feel the battle will be won, and I see that a lot in the girls. Willingness to win, the willingness to learn and the willingness to grow. It's a young team, but the will level is very high. So, there are a lot of positives which I can take from that," she added.

In pursuit of an impregnable 413-run target, Mandhana, who cantered to her 13th ODI ton in just 50 balls, the joint-second highest in the format and the fastest for India, proved insufficient in salvaging a win for her side. India tallied 369 in 47 overs, the highest that they have managed in the format, yet it wasn't enough to script victory.

Mandhana, the fifth-highest run-scorer in the women's ODIs, set the tone with her flamboyant style after Pratika Rawal (10) and Harleen Deol (11) were dismissed before they could create an impact in the run-fest.

The in-form southpaw kept India's slim hopes of gunning down the target alive, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur playing the second fiddle. The experienced duo went from strength to strength en route to a 121-run partnership. During their stay together at the crease, Mandhana notched the joint-fastest ton in women's ODIs with a towering maximum off Alana King in the 18th over.

A couple of overs later, Harmanpreet roared to a 32-ball fifty by cutting the ball for a boundary. With the delightful shot, she completed 8,000 runs across all formats. It appeared as if the Indian skipper was struggling with cramps as physios came out to treat her moments before her dismissal.

The slight pause conspired against India and led to Harmanpreet being pinned in front of the stumps by Kim Garth after possibly a lapse in concentration. Mandhana (125 off 63) followed the route that led back to the dugout in the next over after dispatching the ball into Ashleigh Gardner's hands off Grace Harris.