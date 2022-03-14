WinZO Sports becomes principal sponsor of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Apart from featuring in WinZO Sports' marketing campaign, the Knight Riders will soon be seen interacting with the company's users across social media platforms
NEW DELHI: Esports app WinZO Sports has entered into a long-term partnership as the principal sponsor of the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. Apart from featuring in WinZO Sports' marketing campaign, the Knight Riders will soon be seen interacting with the company's users across social media platforms.
The warcry of KKR, 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo,' encapsulates the core values endorsed by the gaming company of competing with the right spirit, never giving up, and delivering winning experiences, it said in a statement. With the biggest cricket extravaganza around the corner, the association with KKR will help the company connect with enthusiasts across the globe.
Its co-founder Saumya Singh, said, "KKR boasts of an ideal mix of experienced and budding stars in the world of cricket, each of whom comes with a mammoth and loyal fanbase of his own, and the team will now be led by one of most promising cricketers produced by the country in the recent past. In that sense, this partnership will prove our trump card, considering the sheer number of fans and enthusiasts this lets us connect with. We're highly excited and are looking forward to setting new milestones during the course of the next three years with team KKR."
Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of Kolkata Knight Riders added, "We are delighted to welcome them to the KKR family as our principal sponsor. The Knight Riders brand has established itself as the leading global brand in T20 cricket and through this partnership aims to bring the magic of cricket closer to all gaming fans. KKR has created the right mix of cricket and entertainment, India's two most loved domains, and the addition of online gaming, which has lately evolved as one of the most preferred forms of entertainment, is only going to make it bigger".
According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's gaming committee, India has emerged as the largest fantasy sports market in the world with over 13 crore users playing fantasy sports. The growth of 27% CAGR generated by the online skill gaming industry in 2020 has made it the fastest-growing segment within the Indian M&E sector.
