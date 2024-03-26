Wisden Cricket Photograph of 2023: Arjun Singh wins laurels for IPL catch photo
An expert panel on Tuesday announced Arjun Singh’s photo of three Rajasthan Royals players colliding with each other as they attempt to take a catch during an IPL match on 16 April 2023 against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the winner of the Wisden Photograph of the Year Competition 2023.