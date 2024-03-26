Wisden Cricket Photograph of 2023: Arjun Singh wins laurels for IPL catch photo

An expert panel on Tuesday announced Arjun Singh’s photo of three Rajasthan Royals players colliding with each other as they attempt to take a catch during an IPL match on 16 April 2023 against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the winner of the Wisden Photograph of the Year Competition 2023.

“This terrific photo brings three players together with one intent: all are totally focused on making the catch. Good photographs often create debate. You wonder if one of them will successfully make the catch. In the event, it was none of them! But it scores on another level, as the figures compose so well in what is a deservedly winning photograph," Chris Smith, chair of the expert panel of judges said.

Reacting to the announcement, Arjun Singh—the official photographer for the IPL and the Indian cricket team since 2011—said “Winning this award from an organisation I admire so much makes me very happy. The best images are the ones that retain their strength and impact over the years, regardless of the number of times they are viewed. I am very proud and grateful that the expert judges chose my photo from so many outstanding images which were entered for the competition."

“He was working for Sportzpics when he took the photo," Singh further added.

The black-and-white image of children playing cricket next to the Turag River in the Katasur area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka, in Bangladesh on April 16, 2023 by Samiran Chakraborty was the first runner-up in Wisden’s 2023 Photograph competition.

Singh will get £1,000 as an award prize and the two runners-up will get £400 each.

The three winners feature in the 2024 edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, and will be on display in the gallery at the foot of the Galadari Stand at The Kia Oval, alongside eight other shortlisted images.

The 2024 competition attracted almost 500 entries from across the globe.

