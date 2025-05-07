'With rain coming in the shots were not easy to hit': Shubman Gill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 7 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the match vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

He highlighted the initial challenges after the rain delay and the strategic adjustments made due to the slow pitch conditions, while also appreciating the win.

"There was a little bit of chaos when we came into bat after the train, but always good to have a win on your side. The game plans were different in the powerplay, the atmosphere such that it felt like a Test match. We wanted to take the game on after the powerplay, but the rain kept coming. The wicket was a little bit slow, with the rain coming in, the shots were not easy to hit, so we thought, when it's in our zone, we were go for it," Shubman Gill said while speaking in the post-match presentation.

Gill was awarded the player of the match for his composed innings of 43.

Gill expressed frustration over the team's collapse but celebrated the last-ball victory, emphasizing the importance of every contribution in a close match and acknowledging Rashid's performance after his injury.

"It was frustrating; we were ahead at one stage, but we lost 4/20. But the universe gave us a chance before two minutes, and we took it. When the match goes till the last ball, when you chase 150, every contribution becomes important. Wins like these get you through in these big tournaments like IPL. (On Rashid's bowling tonight) He is coming back from injury, it's not easy, he was bowling well in the nets, and good to see him bowl well tonight. Thoughts like these can creep in, but we need to take every game at is. It's about coming in and giving your everything when you come into play," he added.

In a rain-interrupted match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), GT edged past MI by three wickets via the DLS method in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Drizzle began at the start of the second innings and became heavier in the 14th over, leading to the first interruption. Rain returned again after the 18th over when GT needed 24 runs from 12 balls.