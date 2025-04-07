‘With Rishabh, we are not talking about his batting’: Zaheer Khan on LSG captain Pant despite poor IPL form with bat

Costliest in IPL history at 27 crores, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant managed just 19 runs in four matches so far in the ingoing edition.   

Koushik Paul
Updated7 Apr 2025, 03:04 PM IST
LSG captain Rishabh Pant and mentor Zaheer Khan during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.
LSG captain Rishabh Pant and mentor Zaheer Khan during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.(PTI)

Rishabh Pant form with the bat has been one of the big talking points for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Costliest in the history of IPL at 27 crores, the LSG skipper could manage just 19 runs in four games so far in IPL 2025.

But the LSG management doesn't look worried at all. Instead the focus is on to gel well as a team and win games together, according to mentor and 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan.

“Individual scorecards are of no use here unless the team wins. With Rishabh, we are not talking about his batting. What we are talking about is all about the team. Who would doubt his batting?,” Zaheer Khan, former India pacer, told Anandabazar.com.

Having spent nine years with Delhi Capitals from 2016, the India wicket-keeper batter was released last year. LSG bought the southpaw last year in the mega auction and entrusted the India start with leadership. So far, LSG played four matches, winning two and losing two. They will play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8 at Eden Gardens.

How is Rishabh Pant as a leader?

Asked about leader Rishabh Pant, Zaheer Khan was quick to point out how the 27-year-old has brought a culture in the dressing room, consisting some of the big names in world cricket.

“Rishabh has played a very big role in bringing a dressing room culture. He has given freedom to the cricketers. Anyone can speak their mind openly. No one has to take a separate appointment to talk to him. The door to discussion with the captain is always open,” added Zaheer Khan, who had earlier worked with Mumbai Indians.

What's next for Lucknow Super Giants?

With just four points from four games, LSG face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday (April 8) at the Eden Gardens. The KKR vs LSG clash was scheduled to be played on April 8 but had to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami celebrations in Kolkata.

