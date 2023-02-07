Women cricketers get attention from brands as WPL nears
India winning the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup and the WPL may help players expand endorsement portfolios
NEW DELHI : Brands are queuing up to woo India’s women cricketers now to endorse their merchandise. India’s comprehensive win over England in the final of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, and upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) are behind this trend.
