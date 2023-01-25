The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is inching closer and the Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) informed on Wednesday that the board has received Rs. 4,669.99 crores for the bidding of teams. Shah called it the beginning of the revolution in Women's cricket, as the bidding for the inaugural Women's Premier League was higher than the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008.

According to BCCI, Adani Sportsline has emerged as the biggest bidder for Ahmedabad at ₹1,289 crore. Indiawin Sports was next with ₹912.99 crore for Mumbai while Bengaluru was taken by Royal Challengers Sports for ₹901 crore. JSW GMR Cricket bid ₹810 crore for Delhi while Lucknow went to Capri Global Holdings for ₹757 crore.

Shah added that the Women's Premier League will bring the necessary changes in the game of cricket for women and will ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each other.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," Jay Shah said in the tweet.

“This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits every stakeholder," the secretary added.

The Secretary also added that the league will be named as Women's Premier League (WPL).

Jay Shah earlier informed through his Twitter handle that Viacom18 has successfully won the media rights for WPL. Viacom has committed ₹951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023-27), Shah said.