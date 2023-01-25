Adani highest bidder amongst ₹4,669.99 cr worth bids in WPL2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:55 PM IST
- Jay Shah earlier informed through his Twitter handle that Viacom18 has successfully won the media rights for WPL
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is inching closer and the Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) informed on Wednesday that the board has received Rs. 4,669.99 crores for the bidding of teams. Shah called it the beginning of the revolution in Women's cricket, as the bidding for the inaugural Women's Premier League was higher than the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008.
