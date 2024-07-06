The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 6 July announced the squad for Women's Asia Cup, which would be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 would begin from 19 to 28 July in Sri Lanka in the T20 format.

The upcoming tournament offers the teams a chance to fine-tune their squads ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later this year.

According to the International Cricket Council, eight teams would be divided in two groups of four in the tournament where India will be in Group A alongside Nepal, Pakistan, and UAE.

"India begin their Asia Cup campaign on 19 July, against Pakistan. They will then take on UAE on 21 July, followed by Nepal on 23 July," ICC said in an official statement.

"Top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final being played on 28 July. All matches will be played in Dambulla," ICC added.

Apart from 15 cricketers, ndia have also named four travelling reserves including Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, and Meghna Singh.

Recently, Indian batter Shefali Verma scripted history when she scored the fastest double ton in Test cricket during the one-off Test match between India and South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Verma reached her double century in just 194 deliveries.

Not only did Verma score her maiden century on the first day, but she also made a 292-run partnership with Mandhana. Verma's stellar knock was ended by a runout by Nonkululeko Mlaba and Sinalo Jafta.

Verma became the second Indian, after Mitali Raj, to reach the milestone in the game's longest format. Raj scored 214 runs off 407 balls in a drawn Test against England at Taunton 22 years ago.

India-W's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan

Traveling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

