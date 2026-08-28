Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India chase glory in Dubai — tournament format, schedule, squads, live streaming and more

The 2026 Women's Asia Cup will commence in Dubai on Friday, with eight teams competing in the tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups of four each, and all matches will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka are the tournament's defending champions, having beaten India by eight wickets in the final of the 2024 edition in Dambulla.
India will be once again led by the veteran Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. The Women in Blue will be looking to put up a more improved performance following their disappointing campaign at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, where they sustained a group-stage exit after finishing third in Group A with six points.
One key player missing the upcoming Asia Cup will be Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. She sustained the injury while playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred.
The injured Shreyanka Patil will also miss the continental tournament. Barring the duo, India have quite a balanced side with regulars like Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh all feature in the squad.
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 format will follow the same format that was used in the 2024 edition. The eight competing teams have been divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals, and the winners of the semi-finals facing off in the final in Dubai on 13 September.
Group A: India, Hong Kong, China, Pakistan. Thailand.
Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Indonesia, the UAE.
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|Group/Stage
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1
|August 28
|Thailand Women vs Hong Kong, China Women
|Group A
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|2
|August 29
|Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women
|Group B
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|3
|August 30
|India Women vs Thailand Women
|Group A
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|4
|August 31
|Bangladesh Women vs Indonesia Women
|Group B
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|5
|September 1
|Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women
|Group A
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|6
|September 2
|Sri Lanka Women vs Indonesia Women
|Group B
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|7
|September 3
|India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women
|Group A
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|8
|September 4
|United Arab Emirates Women vs Indonesia Women
|Group B
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|9
|September 5
|India Women vs Pakistan Women
|Group A
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|10
|September 6
|Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women
|Group B
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|11
|September 7
|Pakistan Women vs Hong Kong, China Women
|Group A
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|12
|September 8
|Bangladesh Women vs United Arab Emirates Women
|Group B
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|13
|September 10
|A1 vs B2
|1st Semi-final
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|14
|September 11
|B1 vs A2
|2nd Semi-final
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
|15
|September 13
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|Final
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|8:00 PM
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal.
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.
Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, and Naomi Hamilton.
Hong Kong, China: Natasha Miles (c), Maryam Bibi, Chan Ka Ying, Chan Sau Ha, Chan Shing Yan Dorothea, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Mahekdeep Kaur, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Siu Mei Wai, Wong Wing Kiu Hailey, and Yasmin Daswani.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, and Chethana Vimukthi.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, and Shanjida Akther Maghla.
The UAE: Esha Oza (c), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, and Vaishnave Mahesh.
Indonesia: Nanda Sakarini (c), Kadek Winda Prastini, Rahmawati Pangestuti, Wesika Ratna Dewi, Rada Rani, Desi Wulandari, Putri Suwandewi, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Sang Maypriani, Ni Kadek Ariani, Derni Bangi, Dara Agung Laksmi, Lie Qiao, Maria Corazon Wombaki, and Sofia Velic.
Fans in India can watch the Women's Asia Cup 2026 tournament on the Sony Sports Network for TV broadcast. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV website and app.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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