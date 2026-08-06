Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule: Dubai to host India vs Pakistan clash in September; check full fixture, time, date

India will take on Pakistan on September 5 in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, after the schedule was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the marquee India vs Pakistan clash as the Women's Asia Cup 2026 starts on August 28.

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India and Pakistan are placed in Group A, along with Hong Kong China and Thailand in the mix. Group B consists of United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia. The Women's Asia Cup 2026 will kick off with Thailand facing Hong Kong China on the opening day.

This will be the sixth edition of the Women's Asia Cup to be conducted in the T20 format. The top two teams from each of the groups will qualify for the semifinals, with the summit clash to be played on September 13. All the matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium under lights.

Seven-time champions India will start their campaign against Thailand on August 30, followed by a clash against Hong Kong China on September 3. The India vs Pakistan encounter will be their last in group stage for Women in Blue. Pakistan are yet to win the title.

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The only times Pakistan came close to winning the Women's Asia Cup were in 2012 and 2016, when they finished runners-up, losing to India on both occasions. Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having defeated India in the 2024 edition. Bangladesh won the title in 2018.

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Women's Asia Cup 2026 full schedule

Date Match Stage Time (IST) August 28 Thailand vs Hong Kong, China Group A 8 PM August 29 Sri Lanka s UAE Group B 8 PM August 30 India vs Thailand Group A 8 PM August 31 Bangladesh vs Indonesia Group B 8 PM September 1 Pakistan vs Thailand Group A 8 PM September 2 Sri Lanka vs Indonesia Group B 8 PM September 3 India vs Hong Kong, China Group A 8 PM September 4 UAE vs Indonesia Group B 8 PM September 5 India vs Pakistan Group A 8 PM September 6 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B 8 PM September 7 Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China Group A 8 PM September 8 Bangladesh vs UAE Group B 8 PM September 10 TBD Semifinal 8 PM September 11 TBD Semifinal 8 PM September 13 TBD Final 8 PM

Where to Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India? Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. All the matches will be televised live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 will be available on SonyLIV app.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in