Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule: Dubai to host India vs Pakistan clash in September; check full fixture, time, date

India will take on Pakistan on September 5 in the Women's Asia Cup 2026, after the schedule was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the marquee India vs Pakistan clash as the Women's Asia Cup 2026 starts on August 28.
India and Pakistan are placed in Group A, along with Hong Kong China and Thailand in the mix. Group B consists of United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia. The Women's Asia Cup 2026 will kick off with Thailand facing Hong Kong China on the opening day.
This will be the sixth edition of the Women's Asia Cup to be conducted in the T20 format. The top two teams from each of the groups will qualify for the semifinals, with the summit clash to be played on September 13. All the matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium under lights.
Seven-time champions India will start their campaign against Thailand on August 30, followed by a clash against Hong Kong China on September 3. The India vs Pakistan encounter will be their last in group stage for Women in Blue. Pakistan are yet to win the title.
The only times Pakistan came close to winning the Women's Asia Cup were in 2012 and 2016, when they finished runners-up, losing to India on both occasions. Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having defeated India in the 2024 edition. Bangladesh won the title in 2018.
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|Time (IST)
|August 28
|Thailand vs Hong Kong, China
|Group A
|8 PM
|August 29
|Sri Lanka s UAE
|Group B
|8 PM
|August 30
|India vs Thailand
|Group A
|8 PM
|August 31
|Bangladesh vs Indonesia
|Group B
|8 PM
|September 1
|Pakistan vs Thailand
|Group A
|8 PM
|September 2
|Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
|Group B
|8 PM
|September 3
|India vs Hong Kong, China
|Group A
|8 PM
|September 4
|UAE vs Indonesia
|Group B
|8 PM
|September 5
|India vs Pakistan
|Group A
|8 PM
|September 6
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Group B
|8 PM
|September 7
|Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China
|Group A
|8 PM
|September 8
|Bangladesh vs UAE
|Group B
|8 PM
|September 10
|TBD
|Semifinal
|8 PM
|September 11
|TBD
|Semifinal
|8 PM
|September 13
|TBD
|Final
|8 PM
Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. All the matches will be televised live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 will be available on SonyLIV app.