Women's Big Bash League 2026 standings: How does WBBL points table look after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades?

Melbourne Renegades notched up their maiden victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), beating Hobart Hurricanes by at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Wednesday. Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes notched up 154/7 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Nicola Harey's fighting 62 and West Indies' Chinelle Henry's 36 down the order.
In reply, Melbourne Renegades romped home in the final over with a ball to spare, thanks to Hayley Matthews (59) and Courtney Webb (29). With this victory, Melbourne Renegades moved up a place from seventh to sixth spot. Hobart Hurricanes remain at the bottom of the table without a win.
Sydney Sixers are atop the table with four points, same as Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder. However, Scorchers are sitting atop the table due to a better net run rate. Three teams - Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades - have two point each.
With seven runs needed in the final over for Melbourne Renegades, with was a 50-50 tie between the two teams. With Deandra Dottin and Nicole Faltum in the middle, Hobart Hurricanes captain Carey bowled the perfect length in the first four deliveries. It was Dottin's boundary in the fifth ball that put some hope for Melbourne Renegades.
However, a rare no-ball gifted Melbourne Renegades their first win off the campaign. While Carey bowled a delivery well behind the crease, it was Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee, who made the mistake. Initially, with Dottin unable to score any run off the ball, the Hobart Hurricanes camp through they had won the game.
But replays showed that South African Lee collected the ball in front of the stumps, thus calling it a no ball. Had it not been a no ball, the match would have ended in a tie, thus forcing a Super Over. But luck wasn't on Hobart Hurricanes' side as they remained winless in the competition so far.
|Pos
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Sydney Sixers Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+2.250
|2
|Perth Scorchers Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.696
|3
|Sydney Thunder Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.605
|4
|Adelaide Strikers Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1.050
|5
|Melbourne Stars Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.300
|6
|Melbourne Renegades Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-1.385
|7
|Brisbane Heat Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.891
|8
|Hobart Hurricanes Women
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.792
Hobart Hurricanes will next play Brisbane Heat, who are also winless in the tournament so far. Melbourne Renegades next Adelaide Strikers, with both matches to be played on November 7.