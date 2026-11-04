Women's Big Bash League 2026 standings: How does WBBL points table look after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades?

Melbourne Renegades notched up their maiden victory in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), beating Hobart Hurricanes by at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Wednesday. Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes notched up 154/7 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Nicola Harey's fighting 62 and West Indies' Chinelle Henry's 36 down the order.

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In reply, Melbourne Renegades romped home in the final over with a ball to spare, thanks to Hayley Matthews (59) and Courtney Webb (29). With this victory, Melbourne Renegades moved up a place from seventh to sixth spot. Hobart Hurricanes remain at the bottom of the table without a win.

Sydney Sixers are atop the table with four points, same as Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder. However, Scorchers are sitting atop the table due to a better net run rate. Three teams - Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades - have two point each.

A rare no-ball With seven runs needed in the final over for Melbourne Renegades, with was a 50-50 tie between the two teams. With Deandra Dottin and Nicole Faltum in the middle, Hobart Hurricanes captain Carey bowled the perfect length in the first four deliveries. It was Dottin's boundary in the fifth ball that put some hope for Melbourne Renegades.

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However, a rare no-ball gifted Melbourne Renegades their first win off the campaign. While Carey bowled a delivery well behind the crease, it was Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee, who made the mistake. Initially, with Dottin unable to score any run off the ball, the Hobart Hurricanes camp through they had won the game.

But replays showed that South African Lee collected the ball in front of the stumps, thus calling it a no ball. Had it not been a no ball, the match would have ended in a tie, thus forcing a Super Over. But luck wasn't on Hobart Hurricanes' side as they remained winless in the competition so far.

WBBL 2026 updated standings after Hobart vs Melbourne?

Pos Team Played Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1 Sydney Sixers Women 2 2 0 0 4 +2.250 2 Perth Scorchers Women 2 2 0 0 4 +1.696 3 Sydney Thunder Women 2 2 0 0 4 +1.605 4 Adelaide Strikers Women 1 1 0 0 2 +1.050 5 Melbourne Stars Women 3 1 2 0 2 -0.300 6 Melbourne Renegades Women 3 1 2 0 2 -1.385 7 Brisbane Heat Women 2 0 2 0 0 -0.891 8 Hobart Hurricanes Women 3 0 3 0 0 -1.792

Also Read | Yastika Bhatia replaces Jess Jonassen at Brisbane Heat for WBBL 2026-27

Hobart Hurricanes will next play Brisbane Heat, who are also winless in the tournament so far. Melbourne Renegades next Adelaide Strikers, with both matches to be played on November 7.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in