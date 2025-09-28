Womens cricket set for seismic breakthrough at World Cup

Women's cricket is set to take a giant leap as the World Cup begins Tuesday, with stars from eight nations aiming to break new ground both on and off the field.

The tournament opens in Guwahati with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka ushering in what many believe could be a transformative moment for the women's game.

The 13th edition of the tournament will have Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo as part of a compromise deal that allows both India and Pakistan to play at neutral venues in multi-nation tournaments.

The 50-over showcase boasts an unprecedented total prize purse of $13.88 million, surpassing even the $10 million awarded in the men's World Cup two years earlier.

"You do get the feeling this could be a seismic moment for the women's game," England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said on the International Cricket Council website.

"I think we'll all look back on our careers when we're retired and mark the World Cup in India as a game-changer."

Sciver-Brunt is seeking a fifth title for England who were last winners in 2017 and lost in the final in 2022.

Defending champions Australia, who have won a record seven Women's World Cups, enter as favourites but expect stiff competition, said captain Alyssa Healy.

"This is going to be the toughest World Cup we've ever been a part of," said Healy.

"Australia has a rich history in this format and in World Cups, but I think every single team is going to be tough to beat."

India, twice runners-up but never champions, are hunting an elusive maiden title in front of a cricket-obsessed home audience in the country of 1.4 billion people.

- Gender parity -

Victory could bring millions of new fans to the sport, further elevating its prominence.

The past decade has seen women's cricket surge in talent and visibility.

Australia's women's Big Bash League, launched in 2015, paved the way before a financial windfall arrived with India's Women's Premier League (WPL).

Staged first in 2023, the WPL delivered the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) roughly $700 million in franchise and media rights alone.

India's cricketing stars, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, have become household names, attracting major sponsorships and wide media coverage.

A move toward gender parity was championed by ICC chairman Jay Shah, who introduced equal match fees for women and men -- a shift hailed as transformative by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

"You cannot make out whether the boys are playing or girls," Saikia told AFP.

"The top class skill and the technique will attract eyeballs on television and get the game more fans. Expect packed stadiums at centres across India," he added.

On the pitch, this World Cup could witness a run-fest.

Since 2022, participating teams have breached the 300-run mark 34 times, with Australia and India each surpassing 400 once.

Young Indian fast bowler Kranti Goud, New Zealand batter Georgia Plimmer, England quick Lauren Bell and South African all-rounder Annerie Dercksen are tipped as players to watch.

India are hosting the Women's ODI World Cup for the fourth time after 1978, 1997 and 2013.

The final will be played on November 2 either in Mumbai or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan go all the way.

