Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check full schedule, key matches, India’s full squad, venues and more

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30 with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Matches will take place across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai and in Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The format consists of 28 group matches in a round-robin style. Australia, with 7 titles, are the most successful team while England have 4. India are still chasing their 1st trophy.

Key games include Australia vs New Zealand on October 1, England vs South Africa on October 3 and India vs Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo.

Most matches start at 3 PM (India time). Semi-finals are on October 29 and 30, with the final on November 2.

The venue for the first semi-final and the final depends on Pakistan’s qualification. It will be Colombo if they play. Otherwise, it will be played at Guwahati (1st semi-final) and Navi Mumbai (final). The second semi-final will be in Navi Mumbai.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India’s matches India will play a total of 7 group matches in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Their campaign starts on September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

The most-awaited clash, India vs Pakistan, will take place on October 5 in Colombo. India will then face South Africa on October 9 and Australia on October 12, both in Visakhapatnam.

After that, the Women in Blue meet England on October 19 in Indore and then New Zealand on October 23 in Navi Mumbai.

India’s last group game is on October 26 against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: India’s full squad India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim for a strong performance and their first-ever title. Yastika Bhatia, who was originally a part of the squad, had to withdraw due to a left knee injury.

Kaur, along with Mithali Raj, is India’s highest run-getter in T20 World Cups. She has scored 726 runs in 33 innings. Smriti Mandhana is next with 524 runs in 25 innings. New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates holds the record of being the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups, with 1,216 runs in 42 innings.

India’s full squad Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

Check Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 full schedule: