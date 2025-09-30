Subscribe

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check full schedule, key matches, India’s full squad, venues and more

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 starts on September 30 with India vs Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The tournament features 28 group matches, with key games including India vs Pakistan on October 5.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Sep 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check full schedule, key matches, India’s full squad, venues and more (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30 with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Matches will take place across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai and in Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The format consists of 28 group matches in a round-robin style. Australia, with 7 titles, are the most successful team while England have 4. India are still chasing their 1st trophy.

Key games include Australia vs New Zealand on October 1, England vs South Africa on October 3 and India vs Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo.

Most matches start at 3 PM (India time). Semi-finals are on October 29 and 30, with the final on November 2.

The venue for the first semi-final and the final depends on Pakistan’s qualification. It will be Colombo if they play. Otherwise, it will be played at Guwahati (1st semi-final) and Navi Mumbai (final). The second semi-final will be in Navi Mumbai.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India’s matches

India will play a total of 7 group matches in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Their campaign starts on September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

The most-awaited clash, India vs Pakistan, will take place on October 5 in Colombo. India will then face South Africa on October 9 and Australia on October 12, both in Visakhapatnam.

After that, the Women in Blue meet England on October 19 in Indore and then New Zealand on October 23 in Navi Mumbai.

India’s last group game is on October 26 against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: India’s full squad

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim for a strong performance and their first-ever title. Yastika Bhatia, who was originally a part of the squad, had to withdraw due to a left knee injury.

Kaur, along with Mithali Raj, is India’s highest run-getter in T20 World Cups. She has scored 726 runs in 33 innings. Smriti Mandhana is next with 524 runs in 25 innings. New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates holds the record of being the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups, with 1,216 runs in 42 innings.

India’s full squad

Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

Check Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 full schedule:

Match NoFixtureDateTimeVenue
1India vs Sri LankaSept 303 pmGuwahati
2Australia vs New ZealandOct 13 pmIndore
3Bangladesh vs PakistanOct 23 pmColombo
4England vs South AfricaOct 33 pmGuwahati
5Sri Lanka vs AustraliaOct 43 pmColombo
6India vs PakistanOct 53 pmColombo
7New Zealand vs South AfricaOct 63 pmIndore
8England vs BangladeshOct 73 pmGuwahati
9Australia vs PakistanOct 83 pmColombo
10India vs South AfricaOct 93 pmVizag
11New Zealand vs BangladeshOct 103 pmGuwahati
12England vs Sri LankaOct 113 pmColombo
13India vs AustraliaOct 123 pmVizag
14South Africa vs BangladeshOct 133 pmVizag
15Sri Lanka vs New ZealandOct 143 pmColombo
16England vs PakistanOct 153 pmColombo
17Australia vs BangladeshOct 163 pmVizag
18Sri Lanka vs South AfricaOct 173 pmColombo
19New Zealand vs PakistanOct 183 pmColombo
20India vs EnglandOct 193 pmIndore
21Sri Lanka vs BangladeshOct 203 pmNavi Mumbai
22South Africa vs PakistanOct 213 pmColombo
23Australia vs EnglandOct 223 pmIndore
24India vs New ZealandOct 233 pmNavi Mumbai
25Sri Lanka vs PakistanOct 243 pmColombo
26Australia vs South AfricaOct 253 pmIndore
27England vs New ZealandOct 2611 amVizag
28India vs BangladeshOct 263 pmNavi Mumbai
Semi-final 1YTDOct 293 pmColombo/Guwahati
Semi-final 2YTDOct 303 pmNavi Mumbai
FinalYTDNov 23 pmColombo/Navi Mumbai
 
 
