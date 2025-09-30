Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check full schedule, key matches, India’s full squad, venues and more

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30 with India facing Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Matches will take place across Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai and in Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
The format consists of 28 group matches in a round-robin style. Australia, with 7 titles, are the most successful team while England have 4. India are still chasing their 1st trophy.
Key games include Australia vs New Zealand on October 1, England vs South Africa on October 3 and India vs Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo.
Most matches start at 3 PM (India time). Semi-finals are on October 29 and 30, with the final on November 2.
The venue for the first semi-final and the final depends on Pakistan’s qualification. It will be Colombo if they play. Otherwise, it will be played at Guwahati (1st semi-final) and Navi Mumbai (final). The second semi-final will be in Navi Mumbai.
India will play a total of 7 group matches in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Their campaign starts on September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
The most-awaited clash, India vs Pakistan, will take place on October 5 in Colombo. India will then face South Africa on October 9 and Australia on October 12, both in Visakhapatnam.
After that, the Women in Blue meet England on October 19 in Indore and then New Zealand on October 23 in Navi Mumbai.
India’s last group game is on October 26 against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai.
India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim for a strong performance and their first-ever title. Yastika Bhatia, who was originally a part of the squad, had to withdraw due to a left knee injury.
Kaur, along with Mithali Raj, is India’s highest run-getter in T20 World Cups. She has scored 726 runs in 33 innings. Smriti Mandhana is next with 524 runs in 25 innings. New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates holds the record of being the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups, with 1,216 runs in 42 innings.
Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.
Check Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 full schedule:
|Match No
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Sept 30
|3 pm
|Guwahati
|2
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Oct 1
|3 pm
|Indore
|3
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Oct 2
|3 pm
|Colombo
|4
|England vs South Africa
|Oct 3
|3 pm
|Guwahati
|5
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Oct 4
|3 pm
|Colombo
|6
|India vs Pakistan
|Oct 5
|3 pm
|Colombo
|7
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Oct 6
|3 pm
|Indore
|8
|England vs Bangladesh
|Oct 7
|3 pm
|Guwahati
|9
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Oct 8
|3 pm
|Colombo
|10
|India vs South Africa
|Oct 9
|3 pm
|Vizag
|11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Oct 10
|3 pm
|Guwahati
|12
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Oct 11
|3 pm
|Colombo
|13
|India vs Australia
|Oct 12
|3 pm
|Vizag
|14
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Oct 13
|3 pm
|Vizag
|15
|Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
|Oct 14
|3 pm
|Colombo
|16
|England vs Pakistan
|Oct 15
|3 pm
|Colombo
|17
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Oct 16
|3 pm
|Vizag
|18
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|Oct 17
|3 pm
|Colombo
|19
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Oct 18
|3 pm
|Colombo
|20
|India vs England
|Oct 19
|3 pm
|Indore
|21
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Oct 20
|3 pm
|Navi Mumbai
|22
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Oct 21
|3 pm
|Colombo
|23
|Australia vs England
|Oct 22
|3 pm
|Indore
|24
|India vs New Zealand
|Oct 23
|3 pm
|Navi Mumbai
|25
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|Oct 24
|3 pm
|Colombo
|26
|Australia vs South Africa
|Oct 25
|3 pm
|Indore
|27
|England vs New Zealand
|Oct 26
|11 am
|Vizag
|28
|India vs Bangladesh
|Oct 26
|3 pm
|Navi Mumbai
|Semi-final 1
|YTD
|Oct 29
|3 pm
|Colombo/Guwahati
|Semi-final 2
|YTD
|Oct 30
|3 pm
|Navi Mumbai
|Final
|YTD
|Nov 2
|3 pm
|Colombo/Navi Mumbai